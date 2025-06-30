Two lko youths drown at Chuna Dari Waterfall in Mirzapur

: Two young men from lucknow drowned at Chuna Dari Waterfall in Mirzapur district on Sunday evening, according to police. A team from Ahraura police station arrived at the scene and called in divers and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team. (For representation only)

The victims were identified as Bhanu Maurya,27, and Ankit Dubey,24. Both were residents of different areas in Lucknow. They had gone to the waterfall with two friends — Ayush Gupta ,23, and Amit Kumar ,24.

According to reports, Bhanu was bathing in the waterfall when he slipped into deep water and began to drown. Seeing this, Ankit jumped in to save him but also drowned. Ayush and Amit tried to help but could not rescue them due to the strong current and depth of the water.

There was no mobile signal in the area, so Ayush and Amit had to move away to find a network. Once they got a signal, they contacted the police.

A team from Ahraura police station arrived at the scene and called in divers and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team. The bodies were recovered later on Monday. The bodies were then sent for post-mortem examination.

Station officer Ajay Seth of Ahraura police station confirmed the recovery of the bodies with the help of divers. The families of the deceased reached the location after being informed.

Chuna Dari Waterfall has seen many such accidents in the past. Despite repeated warnings from the police and local authorities, a lack of proper safety arrangements continues to pose a risk to visitors.