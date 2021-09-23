Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Two minors among three arrested for raping girl in Chhattisgarh
others

Two minors among three arrested for raping girl in Chhattisgarh

Balrampur Police superintendent Ram Krishna Sahu said the matter was reported to the local police station a day later and they booked the accused and launched a hunt to arrest them
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

Four people, including two minors, allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district on Sunday when she was returning home from a religious event in a nearby village, police said.

Balrampur Police superintendent Ram Krishna Sahu said the matter was reported to the local police station a day later and they booked the accused and launched a hunt to arrest them. Sahu added the four sexually assaulted the girl after finding her walking alone back to her village.

Also Read | Minor girls’ skeletons found in Harra forest of Mirzapur

“The girl informed her family members on Monday about the sexual assault and then the complaint was filed with the police,” said Sahu. He added they on Tuesday arrested three of the accused, including two minors. Sahu said the remaining accused is on the run in the nearby jungles. He added the three accused were sent in judicial custody on Tuesday evening and that teams have been constituted to arrest the absconding one.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Haven’t met or spoken to anyone’: Mukul Sangma rubbishes reports of meeting TMC leaders

Over 50 goats mowed down, 30 others injured as truck runs over herd in Odisha

Manipur’s iconic all-women market to reopen after 5 months

Jammu traders observe peaceful bandh against 100 proposed Reliance retail stores
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP