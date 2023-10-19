Two Mizoram residents arrested at Silchar airport with drugs worth Rs.20 crore

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in collaboration with Assam Police on Thursday, arrested two Mizoram-based drug peddlers from Silchar Airport and seized 4kg of Methamphetamine worth Rs.20 crore from them.

The arrested persons have been identified as Joseph Lalnunmawia (22) and F Lalhmangaihzuala (30) (HT Photo/Sourced)

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Cachar, Subrata Sen on Thursday evening, told HT that the arrested persons travelled from Mizoram capital Aizwal with the consignment and successfully managed to board a Kolkata-bound flight.

“CISF received the information about the consignment from a source, and they initially detained them. They informed us, and a team of police reached the airport. The packets were found in their hand luggage,” said Sen.

The arrested persons have been identified as Joseph Lalnunmawia (22) and F Lalhmangaihzuala (30). Lalnunmawia is a resident of Aizawl, while Lalhmangaihzuala is from the Champhai district of Mizoram, according to the police.

Sen said that in the initial investigation, it has been found that these two suspected drug peddlers were attempting to transport the narcotics to a neighbouring state.

“They travelled from Mizoram by road and had flight tickets up to Kolkata. It is suspected that they wanted to take the consignment somewhere in mainland India. We are interrogating them to get more details,” he said.

According to the police, a case has been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and they will be produced before the court on Friday.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the information on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening and praised the Assam Police and the CISF for their successful operation.

“Acting on a tip-off, Cachar Police along with the CISF conducted an operation against drug peddlers at Kumbhirgram Airport, Silchar and recovered 4 packets containing 4kg of Methamphetamine. Two persons were arrested in the incident. Great job Assam Police & CISF,” Sarma wrote on X.

