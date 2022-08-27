Two teens die inside well in Prayagraj due to suffocation

Two teenage boys – 16 and 17 – died due to suffocation while they went into a well to uninstall a pumping motor set at Lakhthaha Majra of Panasa village under the trans-Yamuna Karachhana police station area on Friday afternoon. Their bodies were sent for an autopsy, police said.

Ram Singh’s son Anshu, 17 and his neighbour Vijaykant’s son, Shivakant, 16 had gone to their fields located on the banks of the Ganga. Due to increasing water level they decided to dismantle their motor pumping set from the well in the fields. However, they suffocated in the well due to poisonous gases.

Meanwhile, their family members grew suspicious when the duo did not return home for many hours. They went to the well and found them lying inside it unconscious. Villagers started a rescue operation and took the duo out of the well after hard work of two hours. However, the duo had died by then, police said.

Karchhana police also reached the spot on receiving information and sent the bodies for autopsy.

SHO of Karachhana police station, Vishwajeet Singh said prima facie it appears that the two boys died of suffocation due to poisonous gases inside the well. However, the exact reasons of their death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination, he added.