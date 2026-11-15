Dehradun, The Uttarakhand government has identified 0.14 hectares of land near the Maa Dhari Devi Temple in Pauri district for the construction of a two-storey parking facility that will accommodate around 100 vehicles, officials said on Sunday. Two-storey parking facility with capacity for 100 vehicles planned near Dhari Devi Temple in U'khand

The proposed facility aims to ease the increasing congestion caused by the growing number of devotees and tourist vehicles visiting the temple, particularly during the Char Dham Yatra, religious festivals and other special occasions.

According to a statement issued by the state government, the development of an organised parking facility has become a pressing necessity in view of the substantial influx of pilgrims and vehicles in and around the temple complex.

The identified land comprises Khasra numbers 170, 171, 172 and 174 in Village Kaliyasaur, Patti Chanalyun, Tehsil Srinagar. The site is located on the left side of the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway, near the turning point downstream of the Srinagar Hydroelectric Project reservoir.

Officials said efforts are underway to complete land identification, site surveys and other technical formalities required to take the project forward.

Under the guidance of R Rajesh Kumar, Secretary , the administrative and technical processes are being actively pursued. The District-Level Development Authority, Pauri, has identified a suitable site for the proposed facility.

A survey of the land was conducted using Geographic Information System technology, which confirmed its suitability for parking construction, subject to certain conditions. Under the proposed plan, the two-storey facility will cover an area of approximately 20 metres by 70 metres and have a capacity to accommodate around 100 vehicles.

The District-Level Development Authority, Pauri, has also submitted a formal request to the Secretary of the Housing Department, Uttarakhand government, for the nomination of an executing agency.

Once the agency is appointed, an architectural design for the proposed site will be prepared. Subsequently, a structural design will be drawn up by a certified structural engineer in accordance with the guidelines provided through the GIS-based assessment.

Officials said strict adherence to technical standards, structural integrity and safety requirements will be ensured throughout the construction process.

The land identified for the project is adjacent to the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway . As per official records, it is registered under the Srinagar Hydroelectric Project and is currently managed by the Alaknanda Hydro Power Company Limited, Srinagar.

A No Objection Certificate will be obtained from the Srinagar Hydroelectric Project, following which the land will be transferred to the District-Level Development Authority, Pauri, for the project.

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