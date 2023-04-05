CUET-2023: Scheme of marks, other details shared by UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has sent a letter to all central universities, including Allahabad University (AU), detailing the scheme of marks to be awarded for each correct answer of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-2023, along with other details.

The exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducted the exam last year too.

Admission to undergraduate courses at the AU and its constituent colleges will also be conducted through CUET like last year, AU officials said.

According to the instructions of the UGC (dated April 3), five marks will be awarded for each correct answer in the entrance test, while there will be minus marking too. For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted.

In the CUET exam, questions will be asked from three sections in the undergraduate entrance test. The first section will be of language (could be Hindi / English of any other regional language) which will include 50 questions. Out of these, the candidate will have to answer any 40 in the stipulated time of 45 minutes, said prof Jayanta Kumar Pati, director (admissions)-2023, AU.

The second section will be questions from an optional subject which a candidate has chosen. In this, the candidate will have to answer 40 out of 50 questions, again in the period of 45 minutes, he added.

The third section will be general knowledge. In this, 50 out of 60 questions are to be answered. These questions will relate to current affairs, mental ability, numerical ability and quantitative reasoning, and will have to be answered in an hour. Last time, in this section, the candidates had to answer 60 out of 75 questions. This year, 10 questions have been reduced.

The UGC’s letter also informs that if there are more than one correct option of any question, the candidate will be given one mark only. Likewise, if any question is found to be incorrect and hence dropped after completion of the exam, every candidate who has attempted the given question will be awarded five marks.

Information about the city of the examination center will be issued on April 30. The exam would be conducted between May 21 to May 31 and the days between June 1 to June 7 have been kept as reserve dates. The entrance test will be conducted online in 34 cities of the country.

For the first time, admission to eight professional courses (468 seats) of AU, run by Institute of Professional Studies (IPS) will be done through CUET. These courses include BVoc (media production) and BA (media studies), BCA (three years), BCA (five years), MCA (data science) and BVoc (software development). Other UG professional courses also on offer include five-year food and technology programme and three-year BVoc (food processing), officials added.

