Union minister lauds Ambala jail inmate for Covid safety song

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday praised an inmate lodged at the Ambala central jail for composing a Punjabi song promoting Covid-19 precautions.

“Sheru, an inmate of Ambala jail, has set an example by creating a Punjabi song to spread awareness about Covid-19,” the minister tweeted, sharing the lyrics Muh te mask laga lae tu, nahi to duniya ton jaana... (wear a face mask or risk your life).

The 40-year-old prisoner, who is serving a ten-year jail term, along with his six-member team, runs the prison radio station started by Tinka Tinka Foundation in February this year.

He was among the 21 inmates selected from three jails in the state to be trained as radio jockeys (RJs) by Dr Vartika Nanda, founder of the foundation and head of journalism department, Lady Shri Ram College, New Delhi.

“Before being imprisoned, singing was among his hobbies. He couldn’t get a platform to do it before, but the jail radio has helped shaped his new identity,” an official statement read.

Jail superintendent Lakhbir Singh Brar said this will help boost the morale of other inmates.

The radio broadcast happens for an hour daily and issues like health, law and order, education are given priority, the jailer said.

Established in 1872, Ambala Central Jail is among the historical jails of the country. In 1949, Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, was executed here along with his co-conspirator Narayan Apte.