United Institute of Technology launches state-of-art incubation centre for startups

PRAYAGRAJ: To encourage Centre’s flagship ‘Startup India’ initiative, Prayagraj-based private college United Institute of Technology has set up a state-of-the-art incubation centre -- called the United Incubation Hub (UIH). The incubation centre, set up to help startups, was launched by Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, vice-chancellor (VC) of Lucknow-based APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Wednesday.

Addressing students on the occasion, Prof Mishra, who was the chief guest of the event, said, “The incubation centre with advanced facilities and infrastructure will help the youth of Prayagraj and its surrounding regions in setting up their own businesses.”

Echoing his opinion, Jagdish Gulati, president of the United Group of Institutions, urged students to avail of the benefit of the incubation centre. Meanwhile, Shivesh Gaur, UIH CEO, said that the centre will not only provide physical incubation facilities but also extend online facilities to those living in remote areas to help them launch their own businesses.

On the occasion, a ‘Local Startup Meet’ was also organised at the college auditorium in collaboration with entrepreneurship cell of IIT Kharagpur. Also, VehicleCare CEO Arvind Verma, who attended the event, shared his views on the scope of startups and the steps being taken by the government to promote them. His address was followed by a panel discussion on India’s startup ecosystem.

For the unversed, an incubation centre is a workspace created to offer startups access to the resources -- including management training, office space, and venture capital financing, among others -- they need.