United Naga Council asks Centre to reschedule tripartite talks to November-end

IMPHAL: The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of Naga tribes in Manipura, has asked the government to put off the next round of tripartite talks scheduled to be held on November 13 in view of the unavailability of its negotiators. United Naga Council

In a letter to AK Mishra, advisor (North East), ministry of home affairs on November 10, UNC general secretary Vareiyo Satshang requested a fresh date in the fourth week of November. In its letter of November 8, the central government had proposed to hold the tripartite talks in the Senapati district 60 km north of state capital Imphal on November 13.

The last round of the tripartite talks was held on October 11 after a gap of five years.

The UNC has been demanding that the Manipur government roll back the decision of the previous O Ibobi Singh government to create seven new districts - Jiribam, Kamjong, Kakching, Tengnoupal, Noney, Pherzawl and Kangpokpi.

The UNC opposed the creation of Sadar Hills and Jiribam districts, insisting that the new districts hurt the interests of the Naga ethnic group members. The group also said that the move “dishonoured” the four memoranda between the state government and the Naga people and the assurance from the Union government in 2011 that no decision would be taken without consulting the community.

In protest, the group imposed an economic blockade on National Highway 2 and 37 that continued for 139 days before it was lifted after the state’s first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed power in March 2017. Tripartite talks started in 2017 and 11 rounds of talks were held before the negotiations paused.

The dialogue restarted in October after UNC called for a shutdown and issued a fresh ultimatum to reverse the 2016 decision. The agitation was suspended after the government scheduled the talks. The 12th round of talks was held on October 11 but ended without any “significant development”.