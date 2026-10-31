Unseasonal rain triggers crop damage concerns in Eastern UP

Unseasonal rains have left farmers anxious across Eastern Uttar Pradesh districts, including Varanasi, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra and Bhadohi. A local vendor keeps himself protected from the rain on Friday in Varanasi (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

According to the meteorological department, the Varanasi region and its adjoining areas recorded 40mm of rainfall throughout Friday.

Prof Nikhil Kumar Singh, from the department of agronomy at the Institute of Agricultural Sciences, BHU, warned that the downpour is harmful to paddy crops currently ready for harvest. “It will moisten the grains, causing them to weaken,” he stated. However, he noted that the moisture could be beneficial for upcoming sowing cycles, as farmers prepare to plant wheat, peas and mustard.

Upendra Nath Mishra, a farmer from Sidhauna village in Ghazipur, expressed concern over the potential damage to standing paddy, gram, peas, potatoes and other vegetables. “Many farmers have already sown potatoes, peas and gram. Waterlogging in the fields could damage the seeds,” Mishra explained.

Sagar Yadav, a farmer from Rajapur Katehar, Varanasi, noted that paddy crops still in the fields are getting wet, which may cause the grains to begin germinating prematurely. Sanjay Yadav, a farmer from Tetarpur in Ghazipur, added that the rains are expected to delay both the harvesting of paddy and the sowing of upcoming rabi crops.

Addressing supply chain concerns, Ashok Maurya of the Vegetable Mandi stated that there would be minimal impact on vegetable arrivals if the rain stops within a day or two. “However, if it continues, it will have an impact,” he said. The mandi typically receives 30 trucks of potatoes, 25 trucks of onions, and 10 to 20 mini-trucks of vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, and beans from the region daily.

Agriculture department officials confirmed they are closely monitoring the situation and will conduct a comprehensive damage assessment once the rains subside.