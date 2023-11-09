Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Others / U.P. 112 workers face legal heat with 2 FIRs amidst ongoing protest; political support pours in

U.P. 112 workers face legal heat with 2 FIRs amidst ongoing protest; political support pours in

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 09, 2023 09:47 PM IST

The second FIR was registered against the workers by the police based on the complaint received by Syed Ahmed, the project director of ‘We Win’ limited company

LUCKNOW The ongoing protest by female contractual workers entered its fourth day on Thursday, even as two FIRs were registered against over 200 workers protesting at Eco-Garden in Lucknow.

FIRs were registered against over 200 workers protesting at Eco-Garden in Lucknow. (HT File)

The second FIR was registered against the workers by the police based on the complaint received by Syed Ahmed, the project director of ‘We Win’ limited company. He alleged that the work of the said company was affected due to the strike by them, which continued even after they were given offer letters by the company. The FIR was registered under various sections of the IPC at Sushant Golf city police station on Wednesday evening, as per the copy of the FIR.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Earlier on Wednesday, the police booked five identified and 200 unidentified female contractual workers from U.P. 112 for their involvement in allegedly rioting, blocking the streets, passage, and raising anti-government slogans.

To support the protesting workers, the national spokesperson of Rashtriya Lok Dal, Anil Dubey, reached the protesting site at Eco Garden where U.P. Dial 112 female workers have been on strike for the last three days to support their demands.

“To crush the strike of Dial 112 women employees, the government has crossed all limits of insensitivity by registering two cases against the women employees,” he said while addressing the protesters.

On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party, in a statement, said that in the protest, no official of the government or administration even had the courtesy to talk to the protesting employee girls. “SP is in support of the protesting employee girls,” said Rajendra Chaudhary, chief spokesperson.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
protest lucknow firs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP