U.P. BOARD INITIATIVE: Aadhaar authentication now must for registration of students from Classes 9th to 12th

PRAYAGRAJ Officials of the U.P. Board have kick-started the process of authenticating Aadhaar cards of students of Classes 10th and 12th for the ongoing academic session of 2023-24. Along with this, the Aadhaar card will also be certified for those students taking admission in Classes 9th and 11th. This is being done so the Aadhaar number can be made mandatory when they fill the examination forms of high school and intermediate next year, said board officials.

The Board has made Aadhaar cards mandatory for students appearing in Class 10th and 12th exams. (HT Photo)

The process for authenticating the Aadhaar number follows the approval of the state government to the U.P. board. This process will put an effective check on the cases of impersonation which the Board faces while conducting exams for Classes 10 and 12th each year, they added.

It is worth mentioning that 133 cases of impersonation were caught during the high school and intermediate exams of 2023. These impersonators were caught despite the Board matching the Aadhaar cards of registered candidates with the ones appearing in the exams.

In the wake of this, the Board has made Aadhaar cards mandatory for students appearing in Class 10th and 12th exams. The decision was taken following a meeting chaired by Director General (School Education), Vijay Kiran Anand. As per the new procedure, the Aadhaar authentication will be done first for the students (session 2023-24) of Classes 10th and 12th.

U.P. Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla has directed the principals of all schools to match the Aadhaar numbers, spelling of names, dates of birth, gender, and other details of the students who have taken admission in Classes 10th and 12th. The details shall be uploaded to the official U.P. Board website by May 20. The website of the board will be operational from May 11 for matching details and making necessary amendments.

Similarly, if there is a difference (or error) in the spelling of a student’s name, date of birth, gender in the Aadhaar card itself, then the students and parents concerned should be directed by the schools to get the changed done in the Aadhaar card so that all discrepancies are resolved in time, said officials.

“After getting permission from the government, the hurdle of making Aadhaar mandatory for the registration of students from Classes 9th to 12th for U.P. Board has been removed. Last year, the board had made Aadhaar mandatory for the registration of students from Classes 9th to 12th but the initiative had to be retracted after the government did not permit to go ahead with the exercise,” said board secretary, Dibyakant Shukla. “Now that the Aadhaar cards would be authenticated by us, the practice of impersonation would be curtailed to almost 100% from the Board exams of Classes 10th and12th”, Shukla added.

