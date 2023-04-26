UP Board results: Science students lead Inter merit, overall agri students ahead

Even though meritorious students of science stream dominated the merit list of the Intermediate examination of UP Board in 2023 but in terms of overall results, the students of agriculture won the battle this time around.

Students celebrating their UP Board results in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

A scrutiny of the Intermediate results of 2023 reveals that in Agriculture Part-II, out of 12,436 who had registered for the exams, 12,153 appeared in them and 11,079 (91.16%) out them were successful in clearing the exams.

The second spot was occupied by students of the commerce stream. Out of 58,218 students who registered for the Intermediate exams, 55,744 appeared in the examinations and out of them 49, 407 (88.63%) were declared successful.

As compared to this, Humanities saw a total of 10,56,346 students registering for the exams and 9.67,546 appearing in them but just 7,11,785 (73.57%) actually managed to pass the exam.

Even, Agriculture Part-1 which had 18,356 students registering for the exams in 2023 and witnessed 17,344 appearing, saw just 13,519 (77.95%) being declared successful.

Data shows that in 2023, even students opting for vocational subjects performed better than science stream students.

Against 40,006 students who registered for the exams and 38,525 who appeared in them, 29,715 (77.13%) managed to clear the exams as compared to the science stream pass percentage of 76.11%.

Last year, 95.86% students of the commerce stream were successful in passing the exams while 90.39% students of Agriculture Part II had tasted success, UP Board data of 2022 shows.

According to the experts, one reason for the decrease in the graph of the success of Science students is that most students blindly register for it believing it to have better career prospects without actually analysing their interest and aptitude for the subjects. Due to being a difficult stream, the number of students who fail in the exams in this stream remains high.

