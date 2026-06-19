UP Board sets August 5 deadline for Classes 9-12 admissions

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) on Thursday released the schedule for advance registration of students in Classes 9 and 11, as well as the submission of examination application forms for regular candidates appearing in the High School and Intermediate examinations for the 2026-27 academic session.

UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (File)

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According to UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh, the deadline for admissions for Classes 9 to 12 is August 5. However, officials noted that students who have passed the High School compartment examination or have been declared successful following scrutiny (re-evaluation) may seek admission to Class 11 until August 20.

The advance registration fee of ₹40 per student for Classes 9 and 11 must be deposited in the treasury via challan. Relevant academic details must be uploaded to the Board’s website by midnight on August 25. Once the online checklist is obtained, principals are tasked with verifying student details including names, parents’ names, date of birth, gender, subjects and photographs between August 26 and September 5. Necessary corrections and updates to these details may be made from September 6 to September 20.

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{{^usCountry}} For High School and Intermediate students, examination fees must be deposited in the treasury by August 10. Principals must then upload the fee-related information and student academic details to the Board’s website by midnight on August 16. Students who miss the August 10 deadline may deposit their fees with a late fee of ₹100 per student until August 16, with details to be uploaded by August 20. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For High School and Intermediate students, examination fees must be deposited in the treasury by August 10. Principals must then upload the fee-related information and student academic details to the Board’s website by midnight on August 16. Students who miss the August 10 deadline may deposit their fees with a late fee of ₹100 per student until August 16, with details to be uploaded by August 20. {{/usCountry}}

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Following this, principals will verify candidate particulars including names, parents’ names, date of birth, gender, subjects and photographs between August 21 and August 31. Corrections and updates will be permitted from September 1 to September 10.

Thereafter, principals must submit the photo-attested list of registered students, along with copies of treasury receipts, to the office of the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) by September 30 for onward transmission to the Board’s regional offices.

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