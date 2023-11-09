U.P. cabinet meeting in Ayodhya: Yogi follows in Kalyan Singh’s footsteps

AYODHYA Yogi Adityanath’s recent pilgrimage to Ayodhya marked the second instance of a chief minister leading a team of ministers to the sacred town. The first occurrence dates back to 1991 when the late BJP veteran, Kalyan Singh, orchestrated a similar visit following the party’s triumph during the Ram Temple movement. Beyond the temporal parallels, both leaders, distinguished orators in their respective eras, shared an unapologetic commitment to religious sentiments, passionately championing the temple cause in their distinctive ways.

On Thursday, CM Yogi, along with his ministers, sought the divine blessings with a visit to Ram Lala for a darshan -- something not seen in recent years. The significance of November 9 in Ayodhya was underlined by CM Kalyan Singh, who, back in 1991, performed a similar darshan at the disputed structure with his council of ministers soon after assuming office. This date holds profound importance in Ayodhya’s timeline, as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad laid the foundation stone for the Ram temple on November 9, 1989. Additionally, the Supreme Court of India delivered its historic judgment, paving the way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, on November 9, 2019. CM Yogi Adityanath continued this tradition by choosing the same date for his first cabinet meeting in Ayodhya.

Local MLA’s entry amidst tight security for CM’s bus ride

In the moments leading up to chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s anticipated bus ride with cabinet ministers in Ayodhya, a security alert echoed through the air, prompting an immediate lockdown of the VIP bus route for thorough sanitisation. A stern directive from a senior police officer declared, “No vehicle shall pass on this route until further notice.”

Amidst the heightened security measures, a vehicle approached, met with resistance from vigilant officers. However, a keen observer recognised the occupant seated in the front – “Arrey jano do bhai, vidhayak ji hain (oh, let him pass, he is the local MLA),” exclaimed one of the officers, having identified the individual from a prominently displayed poster welcoming the chief minister. The man in question was none other than the local MLA, Gupta, who, driven by his responsibilities, was hurrying to oversee arrangements at the temples earmarked for Yogi and his ministerial entourage. The incident unfolded as a unique interplay between security protocols and local political presence.

Bridging Cultures: Ayodhya’s link to South Korea

In the picturesque backdrop of the Saryu riverbanks, adjacent to Ram Katha Park, stands the Queen Heo Hwang-ok Memorial Park -- a tribute to a Korean queen believed to have Indian roots. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while highlighting the cultural significance, shared his vision for utilising the Saryu river as a new waterway. His announcement followed the clearance of the formation of the Inland Waterways Authority by his government.

“Ayodhya holds immense importance in this context,” said Yogi, drawing attention to a historical narrative. “Legend has it that 2,000 years ago, a princess from Ayodhya embarked on a journey to South Korea via waterways. She married a prince, becoming a vital part of their distinguished dynasty,” Adityanath added, underlining the historical ties between Ayodhya and South Korea.

CM sets the tone for Deepotsav celebrations

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath immersed himself in the auspicious atmosphere at Hanuman Garhi Temple, where he worshiped Ram Lalla, performed sacred rituals, and extended prayers for the well-being of residents. The traditional ‘tilak’ adorned Yogi and his ministers during the cabinet meeting and media briefing, fostering a sense of unity and spirituality.

Expressing gratitude, Adityanath thanked his cabinet ministers for their visit to Ayodhya and also acknowledged the media’s presence. “We are poised to reunite on Deepotsav this Saturday,” he declared before gracefully exiting the Ram Katha Park, setting the stage for another world record attempt by the Adityanath government.

