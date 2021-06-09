Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP cabinet nod to proposals to beautify approach roads to Ayodhya temple

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:59 AM IST
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal for alignment, broadening and beautification of approach roads to the under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya.

It approved the proposal to buy buildings and land needed for broadening and beautification of the said roads. It also decided to transfer Nazul land to different departments for the development of ‘Ayodhya Dham’. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath led the cabinet meeting that approved the proposals through circulation method.

Polytechnics to be run on PPP model

The state cabinet approved a proposal to run government polytechnics and government industrial training institutes (ITIs) in cooperation with private partnership on public private partnership (PPP) model.

Centre of excellence at NOIDA

The state cabinet approved a proposal to set up a centre of excellence at NOIDA under the provisions of UP Startup Policy 2020. The IIT Kanpur and FICCI will set up the centre of excellence.

The state cabinet approved a proposal to provide free of cost land to transport department for building a bus station at Shikarpur in Bulandshahr. It approved a proposal to set up a roadways depot in Jalesar assembly constituency of Etah district.

A proposal for demolition and auction of an abandoned building of principal’s residence at government leather institute, Kanpur Nagar, was also approved. It also approved a proposal to amend rule 17 (1) (a) of the General Provident Fund (Uttar Pradesh) Rules 1985.

