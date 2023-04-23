Deputy CM visits Umesh Pal’s house, assures kin on security

PRAYAGRAJ Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday visited the kin of slain lawyer Umesh Pal and assured them of providing adequate security to all family members.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya met family members of slain lawyer Umesh Pal in Prayagraj on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police security personnel were killed in broad daylight attack outside his residence in Sulem Sarai area under Dhumanganj police station on February 24. Crude bombs were also hurled during the attack which rocked the area and caused panic among locals.

Speaking to media persons after meeting the family members, including Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal and mother Shanti Pal, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said he had not been able to visit the aggrieved family earlier due to unavoidable reasons.

“Umesh Pal’s family members are like my own family members. There will be no compromise on their security. The government has already taken steps to ensure tight security for the family. It will be enhanced after a discussion with chief minister Yogi Adityanath. As per expectation of the family of late Umesh Pal, it will be ensured that no such incident takes place in the future,” the deputy CM added.

The minister further said, “Believe in Uttar Pradesh Police. Our cops are capable of fighting against people who are trying to frighten others. The government has ensured that the state remains crime-free and the law-and-order is established. Uttar Pradesh Police are capable of countering any security threat and would continue to act like a shield for the people of the state.”