U.P Dy CM orders actions against canteen & cleaning contractors in surprise visit at Barabanki dist hosp

LUCKNOW: A day after conducting a surprise visit at the King George’s Medical University in Lucknow, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday inspected the Barabanki district hospital. During the surprise inspection, Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, ordered action against canteen and cleaning contractors for poor quality of work.

The deputy CM also interacted with patients, checked stocks of medicine, asked officials if patients were getting medicines from the hospital or not, and later spoke to doctors on the quality of service being provided to patients.

Pathak also checked the quality of food. Later, he directed Dr Brijesh Kumar, the chief medical superintendent, to personally monitor quality of food at the hospital canteen.