UP govt sanctions ₹4.59-cr for construction of 3 new open prisons, HC seeks timeline

The Uttar Pradesh government informed the Allahabad high court that on November 2, it had sanctioned ₹4.59 crore for setting up 3 new Open Correctional Institutions (OCIs) in the state, under the open prison programme. For representation only

A bench of justice Saumitra Dayal Singh and justice Swarupama Chaturvedi was informed of the decision on November 4 by Rajendra Pensiya, special secretary, jail administration & reform department, government of UP.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) registered earlier this year following a Supreme Court order issuing comprehensive directions to ensure the effective utilisation and expansion of OCIs across the country.

The sanctioned amount will be utilised to establish facilities at Central Prison, Fatehgarh, for 100 prisoners; Nari Bandi Niketan, Lucknow, for 50 women prisoners; and District Jail, Gautam Buddh Nagar, for 80 prisoners. The State’s compliance affidavit disclosed that Government Order No. 912 dated November 2, 2026, had been issued and the necessary budgetary allocation was made.

The bench in its order dated November 4 observed, “Though, learned Additional Advocate General would assure the Court that the new facilities, above described, would be set up without any further delays, in the nature of the issue that has arisen before us, it is imperative that the state authorities commit themselves to a definite time frame within which not only such facilities would be set up, but identified/eligible convicts would be placed at such facilities arising from the application of the state policy in that regard.”

The high court, however, added that state authorities must commit to a definite timeline not only for setting up the facilities but also for identifying eligible convicts who would be placed there once the institutions become operational.

The court accordingly directed the special secretary, jail administration and reform department, to file a further affidavit disclosing details including the selection of the agency, the required construction, and the time frame for completing the construction and setting up the facilities.

The court said the affidavit must also disclose the efforts already initiated or proposed to identify deserving convicts who could be placed in the new facilities immediately after they are set up.

This latest development follows a series of orders in which the high court had repeatedly questioned the state government over the delay in establishing additional open correctional institutions.

The court has fixed November 20 as the next date of hearing in the case.