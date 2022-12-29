U.P. govt to take suggestions from people over Mahakumbh Mela 2025 arrangements

PRAYAGRAJ The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to make the Mahakumbh Mela -- scheduled to be held in Prayagraj in 2025 after a gap of 12 years -- more “inclusive”. To this end, the tourism department of Uttar Pradesh will soon launch a contest as part of which people would get to advise the government on Mahakumbh Mela arrangements. Those who send feasible and worthy suggestions will win the contest.

“Till now, only the ideas of government agencies and officials were included in the plans to organise Mahakumbh. However, now the government wants to go a step further than this. For this, the tourism department of the state is going to connect more and more people with the Mahakumbh,” said officials privy to the proposed development.

Sharing further details, Aparajita Singh, regional tourism officer of Prayagraj, said, “The government wants to include the views of more and more people in Mahakumbh-2025. To make this possible, the tourism department is going to organise a competition in which people’s ideas related to organising the Mahakumbh will be sought. The tourism department will encourage people to give three different ideas each in this competition. These ideas will then be assessed and included if found feasible and worthy.”

She added, “Through this contest -- its date, and details of which would be announced in the coming weeks -- people will be able to their suggestions that have not yet been implemented in the Mahakumbh. This will attract more tourists to the mega fair this time and help visitors, including pilgrims, get the best of the facilities.”

Officials also said that the state also wants to showcase its administrative capacity, cultural prosperity, and facilities in the tourism sector through Mahakumbh-2025. The religious extravaganza should become reflection of the thoughts of the 24 crore state residents, said officials. Notably, UNESCO declared Kumbh as the “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity” of the world after Prayagraj hosted the Ardh Kumbh Mela in 2019.

Vloggers’ and YouTuber Conclave to also be organised

As digital media has expanded its reach among the masses and mobile internet users have increased significantly, the tourism department will organise a conclave for vloggers’ and YouTubers before the Mahakumbh-2025. The aim behind the conclave is to connect domestic and international tourists with Mahakumbh-2025 through digital media.

Through interactions with all vloggers and YouTubers, the tourism department will also try to connect with those who have been continuously giving place to accurate content related to Mahakumbh-2025 in online media.

