UP has set a strong example in empowering women: Adityanath

Extending greetings on the occasion of Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on Wednesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that despite being the most populous state, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as one of the safest states for women and now leads the country in ensuring their safety, dignity, and justice. He added that the state records the lowest crime rate against women in India while also achieving the highest conviction rate. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath performs Kanya Pujan on the occasion of Navami during the Navratri festival at Gorakhnath Temple, in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (ANI)

Speaking to the media at Gorakhnath Temple on the auspicious occasion of Mahanavami and Vijayadashami, CM Yogi credited the achievement to sustained government efforts through initiatives like Mission Shakti and welfare schemes for women and girls.

The chief minister said that Navami reflects faith in the power and divinity of women, asserting that the world is unimaginable without women’s strength. “The state government is running several programmes to ensure women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance,” he added.

Yogi underlined the cultural and spiritual significance of Navratri, highlighting the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga during Shardiya and Vasantik Navratri. On Mahanavami, devotees worship Goddess Siddhidatri, while the traditional Kanya Pujan is regarded as a sacred privilege, he noted.

He further emphasised that women have always held a central place in the Sanatan tradition. Referring to the fifth phase of Mission Shakti, launched on September 22, the first day of Shardiya Navratri, CM Yogi said it is being vigorously implemented across the state, down to the panchayat level.

The CM added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance, schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Matru Vandana Yojana, Kanya Sumangala, and Samuhik Vivah are ensuring the protection, dignity, and empowerment of girls. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam also guarantees women’s representation in legislatures across the country.

“Indian society, across every era, has upheld reverence and respect for women. Today, the strength of India’s women continues to amaze the world with their achievements in every field. In terms of women’s safety and dignity, Uttar Pradesh has set a strong example,” he remarked.

CM lists key achievements

1 crore women in Uttar Pradesh are receiving an annual pension of ₹12,000.

26 lakh girls benefitting from the Kanya Sumangala Yojana, which provides financial support of ₹25,000 from birth to graduation.

Financial assistance under the Mass Marriage Scheme has been increased to ₹1,00,000 per couple, easing the burden on poor families for their daughters’ marriages.

CM washes feet of nine girls

On the auspicious occasion of Mahanavami, CM Yogi Adityanath performed the sacred Kanya Pujan ritual at the Gorakhnath Temple on Wednesday.

As part of the Navratri tradition, he washed the feet of nine young girls symbolising the nine forms of Goddess Durga, adorned them with chunaris, offered flowers, performed aarti, served them food with devotion, and presented dakshina and gifts before seeking their blessings.

He also carried out the traditional Batuk Pujan (worship of young boys).

Amidst the chanting of Durga Saptashati mantras, CM Yogi washed the feet of the girls one by one, applied tilak of roli, sandalwood, curd, and rice grains, and performed their Abhishek with flowers and durva. Even the feet of a six-month-old infant girl were ritually washed and worshipped by the chief minister.

The ceremony was attended by Gorakhnath Temple’s chief priest Yogi Kamalnath, Jagadguru Swami Santosh Acharya from Kashi, Satua Baba, and several other saints. Earlier in the morning, the Chief Minister had also performed the worship of Goddess Siddhidatri at the temple’s Shaktipeeth before commencing the Kanya Pujan.