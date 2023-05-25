PWD minister pulls up engineers for delay in construction of roads

Uttar Pradesh public works department minister Jitin Prasada on Thursday pulled up the department engineers for delay in completion of under-construction roads here and instructed them to complete the work at the earliest.

He further instructed the PWD engineers to prepare the list of roads to be constructed by the department and the same should be made available to the public representatives of the district so that they can make people aware of the achievements of the government. (File photo)

Prasada inspected the under-construction roads of Varanasi along with the team of engineers on Wednesday.

Later, in a meeting with PWD engineers on Thursday, the minister said, “Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. High quality should be maintained in whatever construction work is being done here. There should not be any kind of negligence, and the work should be completed on time.”

He also laid special emphasis on the early completion of the Phulwaria four-lane road.

Minister of state for stamp and court registration fee (independent charge) Ravindra Jaiswal and MLA Saurabh Srivastava who were also present in the meeting, expressed displeasure over the standard of road being constructed in Ravindrapuri area of Varanasi and asked why the road level was being raised to an extra three feet above the ground to which the engineers had no satisfactory reply. Taking immediate action over the issue, the minister instructed the engineers to stop the construction work there and directed them to clear the road.

Giving a strict warning, he said that if any deficiency is found in the quality of the newly constructed roads, strict action would be taken against the engineers and contractors concerned in every case.

He said that work on all pending projects should be completed by December.