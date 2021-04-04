UP panchayat polls : AAP releases first list of 309 candidates

Lucknow The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released its first list of 309 candidates for the upcoming panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh. The list comprises 17 outgoing gram pradhans, 11 zila panchayat members, two doctors, six ex-block development committee members, eight former gram pradhans and seven ex-zila panchayat members. The list also has 54 farmers, 23 housewives and four lawyers among others.

The three-tier panchayat polls in the state will be held in four phases on April 15, 19, 26 and 29.

“The Kejriwal government has done an unprecedented work in Delhi. In panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh, we will apprise people of this work,” Sanjay Singh, AAP Uttar Pradesh incharge, told media persons while releasing the list in Ghaziabad.

“In the UP panchayat polls, voters will reject BJP and will vote for AAP candidates. During its last four years in office, the Uttar Pradesh government has failed on all fronts, especially law and order,” claimed Singh. He also raised last year’s Hathras gang rape and murder case and killing of eight cops in Kanpur.

Singh said farmers will teach BJP a lesson in panchayat polls by voting against the candidates supported by it. Rajendra Gautam, a cabinet minister in the Delhi government, said the panchayat polls will herald change in Uttar Pradesh.

The AAP has been strengthening the party’s cadre base from Vidhan Sabha to block levels in UP for the past several months. Moreover, the party is also planning to field its candidates on all 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh in the next year assembly polls.