UP: PMAY beneficiary relieved after DM’s intervention
A Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) beneficiary whose second instalment had been wrongly transferred to someone else’s account was much relieved on Tuesday as the matter got sorted within hours of his approaching the Kheri district magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh.
Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Behjam area in Kheri, had applied for the PMAY and when he was found eligible, the first installment of ₹40,000 was transferred to his bank account.
Kumar said he started the construction of his house and after submitting documents and photographs of his under-construction house, he applied for release of next instalment of ₹70,000.
He was disappointed on coming to know that the second instalment had been wrongly credited to some other beneficiary.
He approached many local officers to get the error rectified. However, when nothing worked, he approached the Kheri DM who spoke to project director, District Rural Development Authority KK Pandey over phone and asked him to explain how the grant was transferred to a wrong account. Subsequently, it was found that the error occurred due to wrong feeding of Aadhar and in no time the error was rectified and second instalment of PMAY was credited to Kumar’s bank account. “Every official from village panchayat to district level must be sensitive and sympathetic towards public grievance. This was the motive behind the recently introduced ‘gram chaupal’ mechanism too,” the DM said.
Deo Kant Pandey
-
Nationalist Congress Party Women hold morcha in Vashi demanding arrest of Naik
Nationalist Congress Party Women wing held a morcha in Vashi at the DCP office demanding the arrest of BJP MLA Ganesh Naik. While Navi Mumbai police has said that it's investigating into the matter, there have been calls for Naik's arrest. Earlier, Shiv Sena women wing had taken a morcha to Nerul police station to demand action against Naik. The protestors were carrying placards and banners slamming Naik and raised slogans against him.
-
Sugarcane yield target 100 quintals per acre in 2 yrs: Harpal Cheema
Co-operation and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the state government has set a target to enhance sugarcane yield to 100 quintals per acre in the coming two years. In a statement here, Cheema said that a total of 1.72 crore quintals of sugarcane has been crushed by the cooperative sugar mills of the state during the 2021-22 season, which is about 20 lakh quintals more than the last crushing season.
-
Nawanshahr grenade blast mastermind Rinda new challenge for Punjab police
With the Nawanshahr grenade blast said to be the handiwork of gangster-turned-Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, the activities of Pakistan's new go-getter man for terror operations in Punjab have emerged as a new challenge for the Punjab Police. Rinda's profile prepared by the intelligence wing of the state police reveals that his original name was Harwinder Singh Sandhu. The police also recovered a hand grenade from the accused.
-
Bokadia meets UP CM, to establish film city in Sonbhadra
The maker of films like 'Pyar Jukta Nahi' and 'Teri Meharbaniyan' proposed establishing a film and training institute in the state along with a state-of-art film city. During this interaction, chief minister Yogi Adityanath talked about the upcoming state-of-the-art film city in Gautam Buddh Nagar and the favourable conditions that have been created for shooting and attracting film makers to the state in terms of facilities, easy permissions and subsidy.
-
5 students injured as school bus overturns in Hoshiarpur
Five students were injured on Tuesday when a school bus turned turtle, about 60 km from here, police said. The students were returning home after school hours when the bus overturned at some distance from their school. Talwara station house officer inspector Manmohan Singh said the injured students were admitted to the community health centre in Hajipur from where three were referred to the Civil Hospital, Mukerian.
