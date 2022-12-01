U.P. records a drop in maternal mortality rate, deputy CM credits upgraded health infra

LUCKNOW: In a sign of the state’s improving health infrastructure, the maternal mortality rate has dropped significantly in Uttar Pradesh, said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak in a press statement on Thursday.

“The death rate during delivery in 2014-15 was 130 per one lakh live births. In comparison, the mortality rate has dropped to 97 in 2019-2020... About 56 lakh deliveries take place in Uttar Pradesh annually,” said the deputy CM citing a Government of India report.

Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, added that the Uttar Pradesh government is making efforts to raise the number of institutional deliveries -- delivery at health facilities -- while also upgrading medical facilities to ensure the safety of the newborn and the mother. “The facilities at community health centres and women’s hospitals are being improved to facilitate even complex delivery cases. Our effort is to implement all schemes with complete transparency,” said Pathak.

The minister also said that the government’s focus is on antenatal check-ups, availability of blood for complicated deliveries, vaccination for pregnant women, and distribution of iron and folic acid tablets. Meanwhile, ambulance service has been upgraded and the ASHA and ANM workers are motivating pregnant women and their family members for institutional deliveries, said the minister.

“To ensure facility for delivery, doctors -- including anaesthetists and radiologists -- are being deployed 24X7 on a contractual basis. Also, work is underway to make available pathology and radiology facility available under the PPP model at places far off from the city. We aim to bring the maternal mortality rate in Uttar Pradesh to zero,” said Pathak.

Speaking on the issue, Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist, SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital, said, “Institutional delivery is instrumental in reducing maternal mortality. When the hospital staff is trained to handle even complications, the expectant mother is confident of the procedure when in the hospital. This may not be the case when deliveries take place at homes.”

