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UP teacher suspended over mid-day meal malpractice allegations

Lakhimpur Kheri District Basic Education Officer Pravin Tiwari suspended Umesh Kumar Sagar, the head teacher.

Updated on: Jun 06, 2026 11:46 AM IST
PTI |
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Following allegations of malpractice in the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme, the in-charge head teacher of Kothia Upper Primary School in Pallia block of the district has been suspended, officials said.

The Pallia BEO reported that the accused teacher was absent from duty without leave and had been neglecting educational standards. (Representational Photo/HT)
The Pallia BEO reported that the accused teacher was absent from duty without leave and had been neglecting educational standards. (Representational Photo/HT)

Lakhimpur Kheri District Basic Education Officer Pravin Tiwari suspended Umesh Kumar Sagar, the head teacher.

According to Tiwari, the disciplinary action came after a report from the Pallia block education officer (BEO), who, during surprise inspections, found a significant discrepancy in student attendance records in the MDM register.

This discrepancy suggested potential misuse of funds and food grains allocated for the programme.

He said that following the suspension, the Kumbhi block BEO has been tasked with investigating the allegations against the head teacher and submitting a report for a final decision.

The suspension order by the BSA said that during an inspection on April 30, the Pallia BEO observed that only 16 out of 99 enrolled students were present, despite the attendance record showing 51 students.

The Pallia BEO reported that Sagar was absent from duty without leave and had been neglecting educational standards.

 
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