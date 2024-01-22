UP Board exams: 75 observers to monitor exam centres in districts

Observers have been deployed to ensure necessary facilities at the examination centres before the formal start of the UP Board’s High School and Intermediate Examinations-2024 set to kick-start from February 22. (Pic for representation)

A total of 75 senior officers of the state education department have been entrusted with the responsibility for smooth conduct of the examinations in the districts in this regard, said officials of the state secondary education department.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

For copying-free and transparent board exams, instructions have been given to them to physically inspect the exam centres designated in the districts and submit their reports by February 10 to director (secondary education) Mahendra Dev, they added.

In a missive sent by the director (secondary education) Mahendra Dev dated January 18 sent to all observers with copies marked to all district magistrates and district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) besides DG (school education) among others, the officials have been informed that strongrooms are to be monitored round the clock, seven days a week, for proper security of question papers in the examination centres.

Especially for surveillance, instructions have been given to install CCTV cameras with high resolution voice recorders with night vision and to check their functioning. The officials have also been asked to check the availability of necessary physical resources and furniture etc in the examination centres in the missive, a copy of which is with HT.

“All officers will inspect at least three examination centres (one government-run, one government-aided and one unaided) in each development block of the district,” it adds.

Besides, by forming adequate teams, the officials have been instructed to ensure that all the examination centres are inspected under their leadership. If any deficiency is found in the examination centre at the time of physical inspection, the shortcomings should be fixed by February 10 in coordination with the DM and DIoS concerned and a report regarding it submitted to the director (secondary education).

Principal of English Language Teaching Institute (ETTI)-Prayagraj, Skand Shukla has been given the responsibility of Prayagraj district while deputy education director in the Directorate of Education Rajendra Pratap has been given the responsibility of Kaushambi and assistant education director (primary) Ashok Kumar Gupta has been given the responsibility of Pratapgarh district.

UP Board will conduct its Class 10 and 12 examinations-2024 at 8,264 centres spread across the 75 districts of the state between February 22 and March 9.

UP Board released the examination schedule on December 7, 2023 according to which the exams would last a total of 17 days (12 working days). The examinations would be held in two shifts: 8.30am to 11.45am and from 2pm to 5.15pm.

Around 55,08,206 students are registered to appear for the U.P. Board high school and intermediate exams-2024. They include 29,47,324 high school students (15,71,686 boys and 13,75,638 girls) and another 25,60,882 intermediate students (14,12,806 boys and 11,48,076 girls).