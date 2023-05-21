U.P. Cong pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniv

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) observed the 32nd death anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Rajiv Gandhi at the party’s state headquarters on Sunday. The party leaders, office-bearers, and workers garlanded Rajiv Gandhi’s statue at the Kalidas Marg intersection and portrait at the party’s state headquarters. (HT Photo)

The party leaders, office-bearers, and workers garlanded Rajiv Gandhi’s statue at the Kalidas Marg intersection and portrait at the party’s state headquarters. They also held an all-religion ‘shanti paath’ and remembered him. Subsequently, UPCC president Brajlal Khabri and other party leaders reached the party headquarters at Mall Avenue for the rest of the events to mark the day.

On the occasion, Khabri said that Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for the unity of the country. “He was a visionary thinker committed to building modern India. He gave the country an identity globally as a strong democratic nation. The late PM realised the idea of social justice and strictly implemented the Panchayati Raj system. Rajiv Gandhi started the computer revolution in India, which helped millions of youths,” he said.

Khabri also pointed out that it was Rajiv Gandhi who made 18 the eligible age for voting. “He was the one who gave the country 700 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya residential schools for the poor,” added Khabri.