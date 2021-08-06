UPEIDA CEO reviews progress of B’khand e-way; 69% work done

Lucknow: Around 69% physical work of Bundelkhand expressway has been completed and 687 structures out of 818 along the expressway have already been constructed.

Presiding over virtual meeting of the Bundelkhand Expressway Awanish Awasthi, CEO,UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), on Thursday instructed officials to expedite construction work of Toll Plaza and toilet boxes along the expressway.

During the meeting, officials also informed that out of 296.07 km of the expressway around 213.03 km of the road has been constructed.

During the meeting, officials apprised the CEO, UPEIDA, that construction work of all 14 long bridges on the expressway and four railway-over-bridges was progressing as per the schedule.

Officials also apprised the CEO about progress of 18 flyovers.

The Bundelkhand Expressway has its origin at Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district and merging with Agra – Lucknow Expressway at Kudrail village in Etawah district and traversing through Chitrakoot, Banda, Hemirpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Oraiya and Etawah.

This expressway would provide faster connectivity with Agra, National Capital Region (NCR), Delhi.

UPEIDA signs MOU with BDL

Lucknow: The Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a government of India enterprise under Ministry of Defence, signed an MOU with the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) on Thursday for setting up a manufacturing unit in Jhansi by investing ₹400 crore.

The BDL will manufacture propulsion systems which will be used for various types of missiles manufactured by it.

The MOU was signed between N P Diwakar, director (technical), BDL, and Awanish Kumar Awasthi, CEO, UPEIDA, in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath .

This will be the BDL’s investment in phase one of the project in Uttar Pradesh’s defence corridor.

It is part of the BDL’s diversification and expansion plan. The BDL is a mini-ratna category-1 company having its registered office in Hyderabad. It is the only public sector company in the defence sector in the country that manufactures missiles and underwater weapons for the armed forces.

According to the MOU, the BDL will acquire 250 hectares land in Jhansi under a lease agreement for an initial period of 30 years, which will be extendable up to 90 years.

Also present on this occasion, Commodore Siddharth Mishra (retd), CMD, BDL, said that a new facility would be set up at this location to manufacture propulsion systems which will be used for various types of missiles manufactured by the company.

The upcoming facility at Jhansi will be the BDL’s sixth unit and the first in northern India.

He added that the BDL was planning to commence operations at this facility by 2023, which would generate employment opportunities in the area.

It was expected that MSMEs would also be established as ancillary units, once BDL unit was set up, Mishra added.

The BDL is also planning to establish a facility in the defence corridor for testing requirements under ‘defence testing infrastructure scheme’ of the Ministry of Defence.