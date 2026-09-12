Itanagar, The deputy commissioner of Upper Siang district has directed the village headman of Geku area to convene a public peace meeting due to the agitation over the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose project, an official said on Saturday.

Upper Siang DC directs village headman of Geku to convene public peace meeting

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In an official directive issued to Geku-Kumku village head gaon bura Obet Panggeng, Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang observed that the ongoing controversy surrounding the mega dam project is adversely impacting the atmosphere, creating a pervasive sense of insecurity among the public, and directly threatening developmental activities in the region.

"Of late, it is observed that law and order in the Geku area are deteriorating day by day in view of the dam issue and thereby adversely affecting the atmosphere, causing insecurity to the general public. Such a situation may also directly affect the developmental activities of the region if it is not checked immediately," Jerang stated in the order dated September 11.

To defuse the rising tensions, the DC directed the head gaon bura to convene an all-stakeholder meeting comprising all gaon buras and the general public of the Geku area on September 17 at 10 am at Peram Dere.

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting should discuss measures for maintaining public tranquillity, restoring proper law and order, and ensuring a secure environment in the locality. The administration has further asked the village authority to submit a comprehensive compliance report immediately following the deliberations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting should discuss measures for maintaining public tranquillity, restoring proper law and order, and ensuring a secure environment in the locality. The administration has further asked the village authority to submit a comprehensive compliance report immediately following the deliberations. {{/usCountry}}

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The Siang belt in Arunachal Pradesh, primarily inhabited by the indigenous Adi community, has witnessed heightened friction and public protests over the proposed 11,000-12,500 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project , planned to be executed by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation .

Local indigenous groups have strongly resisted the move to set up the proposed dam.

Protest groups, led by organisations like the Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum , have voiced grave fears regarding severe ecological disruption, seismic risks, and the potential displacement of over 25 villages and farmlands across the Siang valley.

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