U.P.’s growth rate better than many developed states: Khanna

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jan 04, 2025 07:42 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Khanna reported a 12% growth rate, emphasizing manufacturing and services to achieve a one trillion dollar economy.

Uttar Pradesh minister and in-charge minister Varanasi Suresh Khanna said that as per the Indian Statistical Institute, the growth rate of the state has been more than 12% for the last seven years and the industrial growth rate is 22.1% which is more than many developed states of the country.

Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Khanna (File Photo)
Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Khanna (File Photo)

The minister chaired a meeting of developmental works in Varanasi. It focussed on how Varanasi district may contribute to achieve goal of making Uttar Pradesh one trillion dollar economy.

To make the state a one trillion dollar economy, there is a need to pay special attention to the manufacturing and service sector along with agriculture and other departments, the minister said.

He said that to make the state a one trillion dollar economy, all departments should ensure better efforts at their level. The priority of the government is to provide employment.

There should be focus on promotion of agriculture exports and the Horticulture Department should promote sandalwood plantation, said Khanna.

He told commissioner of police Mohit Agarwal to make proper arrangements for solving the problem of traffic jam in the city by installing grills on the sides of the roads in collaboration with VNN. He said that a proper solution should be ensured so that the traffic on the main road is not disrupted.

The minister also inspected roads in Ravindrapuri area and expressed displeasure over pathetic condition of the road. He instructed that ongoing work should be completed at the earliest by working in three shifts.

