UP’s vaccination count crosses 5-crore mark

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh’s Covid vaccination count crossed the 5-crore mark on Tuesday, after 26,08,145 vaccine doses were administered in a single day (till 9.30pm)– the highest in any state of India.

Extending his greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath wrote in a tweet, “Dear residents of Uttar Pradesh, Covid vaccination has been a success in the state under the guidance of the honourable prime minister. @UPGovt has administered a record over 22 lakh doses. Congratulations to all. The vaccine is a safety shield, hence you should get the Jeet ka Teeka.”

“UP has set a benchmark by administering the highest number of doses in a single day by any state in the country,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

“UP has become the first state in the country to give over 26 lakh doses in 24 hours. With this achievement, UP also becomes the first in the country to cross the mark of 5 crore doses,” said the state government in a press statement.

Across the state, 42873584 beneficiaries got their first dose, including 8035023 beneficiaries who got their second dose also.

Lucknow too recorded its highest single-day Covid vaccination count by administering 80,410 doses at 147 vaccination centres by 7pm .

UP’s previous highest was 10,06,078 doses administered on July 26 while Lucknow’s highest was on June 25 with 28,131 doses.

Till 12pm, the state had vaccinated over 4 lakh people, and gradually by 1.30 pm, the figure reached 6 lakh. By 4pm, 11 lakh doses had been administered and the figure doubled by 6.30pm. By this time, UP’s total vaccination count since January 16 crossed the 5-crore mark.

The mega vaccination drive was conducted at more than 12,000 vaccination sites in the state. Apart from online slot booking, workplace CVC (Covid vaccination centres) had also been made. The state had implemented the cluster model of vaccination in all the 75 districts.

In UP, 28975850 male and 22309725 female beneficiaries had got their vaccine doses. Among total beneficiaries, 24461820 were between 18 and 45 years of age, 16318112 between 45 and 60 years and 10522253 above 60 years.

TOP PERFORMING DISTRICTS

Lucknow - 80410 doses

Ghaziabad - 78,699 doses

Meerut - 56872 doses

Gorakhpur - 59158 doses

Jaunpur - 57863 doses