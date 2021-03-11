Home / Cities / Others / Urban spike in Covid cases due to some herd immunity in slum areas
Urban spike in Covid cases due to some herd immunity in slum areas

PUNE Covid-19 cases are seeing a rise in housing societies in urban areas across the city
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 08:28 PM IST
PUNE Covid-19 cases are seeing a rise in housing societies in urban areas across the city. Officials note that the reason for this increase may be due to the increased testing.

Speaking about the rise in cases, Dr Avinash Bhondwe, Maharashtra president, Indian Medical Association (IMA), said that due to exposure to Covid last year, there is partial herd immunity among those living in the slum areas.

“Around 60 per cent of the population in slums were found to have antibodies. After the hike in cases, there were more precautions taken by residents there. For housing societies, there has been a complete lockdown last time. After that, many attended public functions like marriages. This is one of the major reasons why there is a rise in cases in these societies,” said Dr Bhondwe.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief at the health department with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), “As of now there is no pattern, but various studies done in the city forecast that there will be an increase in cases. Overall, cases will be less than 50 per cent as compared to last year.”

Dr Bhondwe noted that 90 positive patients in Pune city are home quarantined right now.

“Most of them are from well to do families. Everyone needs to take full precaution in order to reduce the cases,” Dr Bhondwe added.

