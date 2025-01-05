Menu Explore
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai challenges CM to dismiss Ashish Patel

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 05, 2025 07:30 AM IST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai on Saturday challenged chief minister Yogi Adityanath to dismiss technical education minister Ashish Patel from his council of ministers if the latter was involved in corruption in appointments in his department.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai (FILE PHOTO)
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai (FILE PHOTO)

Rai said if Ashish Patel was innocent, and the Special Task Force was victimising the UP minister, Patel’s wife Union minister Anupriya Patel should leave the BJP-led government at the Centre. He also said Ashish Patel should uphold his self-respect and resign from the Yogi government and if does so, the Congress would welcome the move.

Rai also said Apna Dal (Kamerawadi leader) Pallavi Patel has accused chief minister Yogi Adityanath of not ordering an inquiry and not being able to dismiss Ashish Patel. Pallavi Patel, the Samajwadi Party MLA from Sirathu, has accused Ashish Patel, an Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader, of indulging in corruption in appointments in the technical education department.

Pallavi Patel is the sister of Apna Dal (Sone Lal) president and Union minister Anupriya Patel.

