Despite SC plea, U.P. Police gets an ‘acting’ DGP for the 3rd time

LUCKNOW For the third consecutive time, the Uttar Pradesh Police failed to get regular departmental head as the state government on Wednesday yet again appointed 1988-batch IPS officer Vijaya Kumar as the ‘acting’ DGP, giving him preference over his batchmate Anand Kumar.

Vijaya Kumar is likely to remain on the post till his superannuation in eight months. (Representational photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state government has appointed Vijaya Kumar as the acting DGP after retirement of another 1988-batch IPS officer, RK Vishwakarma, who was the acting DGP for one month after taking over the charge from his batchmate DS Chauhan on April 31 earlier this year.

The state government went with appointing an acting DGP even as a lawyer filed a contempt plea in the Supreme Court against the Uttar Pradesh and the Punjab governments earlier this month for appointing “acting” DGPs in violation of the apex court orders.

While addressing media persons after taking over the charge of U.P. Police head, Vijaya Kumar expressed his gratitude towards the chief minister for reposing faith in him. He said that upholding the state government’s zero-tolerance policy towards crime would be its top priority. Kumar added that he will try to maintain police visibility on roads to curb petty and street crimes and take stern action organised crimes and criminals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar further added that he will work on triple “E” policy of Enforcement, Engineering and Education to resolve traffic issues as well as curbing drug peddling in the state and instil sense of security among women and common people.

On Kumar’s appointment, a senior official aware of the development said, “The government has appointed Kumar as the next acting DGP. He will serve till the appointment of a regular DGP of the U.P. Police.” The senior official added, “The state government, however, is mulling over the appointment of regular DGP as soon as possible.”

Sanjay Prasad, principal secretary, home, on Wednesday, issued the order regarding the additional charge of acting DGP to Vijaya Kumar. Other than this, Kumar also holds the charge of DG CB-CID and Director Vigilance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official said Vijaya Kumar is likely to remain on the post till his superannuation in eight months at the end of January 2024. He said the regular DGP will be named only after Vijaya Kumar’s superannuation. “By January 2024, three senior-most DG rank officials will retire and three other DG rank officials -- including the senior-most 1987-batch IPS officer Mukul Goel -- will be left with less than six months of service period. It will pave the way for other officers in the list to become the DGP,” he emphasised.

He said that 1987-batch IPS officer Mukul Goel was removed as the U.P. DGP on May 11, 2022, by the state government much prior to his superannuation in February 2024 following allegations of “inaction and lack of interest towards work”. Goel, the last regular DGP, is presently posted as DG Civil Defence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}