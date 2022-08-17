Uttar Pradesh: Headmaster arrested after class 6 boy left locked inside school toilet for 19 hours

Police have arrested the school headmaster Vijay Kushwaha after a class 6 student of a primary school in Pipauli Shiv village of Auraiya district was left locked in the school toilet for 19 hours on August 5. The matter came to light the next day when the school opened.

Police said the school headmaster was arrested for keeping the incident under wraps and allegedly threatening and trying to bribe the family not to file a complaint.

Confirming the arrest, circle officer Bidhuna Mahendra Pratap said, “An FIR was lodged against under relevant sections of IPC on the complaint of the boy’s family. Further investigations are going on.”

The incident came to light after a video of child rescue became viral on social media.

On August 5, the child went to the school toilet around 2 pm. After locking the classrooms, the staff locked the toilet too.

When the child did not reach his house till late in the evening, his family members mounted a search in nearby villages.

The next morning when the school toilet was opened, the child came out and returned home, where he narrated the incident to family members.

The child’s father alleged that the teacher who locked his boy also offered the child money, asking him to remain silent.

The basic shiksha adhikari Vipin Kumar has asked block shiksha adhikari Avdhesh Sonkar to conduct an inquiry.

“There are eight teachers in the school, and all of them are being questioned,” Kumar said.