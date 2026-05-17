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Uttar Pradesh’s Deen Dayal Abhinav Schools to now run under UP Board

These English-medium schools, set up at divisional headquarters across the state, will now operate like other government secondary schools under the state board system

Published on: May 17, 2026 04:12 pm IST
By K Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
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In a major policy shift, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to bring all 18 Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Rajkiya Abhinav Vidyalayas under the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board), discontinuing their affiliation with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Rajkiya Abhinav Vidyalaya at Dandupur in Chaka, Prayagraj. (FILE PHOTO)

These English-medium schools, set up at divisional headquarters across the state, will now operate like other government secondary schools under the state board system. Officials said the proposal has been approved by the Secondary Education Department.

A letter issued on May 11 by special secretary Krishna Kumar Gupta to the Director of Secondary Education approved the transition from CBSE to UP Board affiliation, a copy of which is with HT.

With the change, these institutions have also been renamed ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Model Inter Colleges’, a senior official in the department said.

Officials said the move was driven by ongoing teacher shortages, administrative hurdles, and the financial burden of CBSE renewal fees. The Directorate of Education had sent proposals regarding the transition on August 22, 2024, and April 21, 2026, while the UP Board gave its consent on April 16, 2026.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
K Sandeep Kumar

K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues.

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