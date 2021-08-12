Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uttarakhand CM Dhami felicitates hockey player Vandana Kataria

Dhami called Kataria Uttarakhand’s pride and said as a part of the Indian women’s hockey team for more than a decade, she has made everyone proud through her hard work and dedication
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitates hockey India player Vandana Kataria at her residence in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand on Thursday, August 12 . (HT photo)

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday felicitated hockey player Vandana Kataria at her residence over her performance in the Tokyo Olympics. He also handed over a cheque of 25 lakh to her.

The Indian women’s hockey team crashed out of the race for the bronze medal at the Olympics.

Dhami called Kataria Uttarakhand’s pride and said as a part of the Indian women’s hockey team for more than a decade, she has made everyone proud through her hard work and dedication.

Also Read | U’khand Congress leader Harish Rawat says his Twitter account among those locked

Dhami on August 8 also conferred on her the Tilu Rauteli award, which is given annually to 22 women for their exemplary services. He also announced Kataria will be the brand ambassador of the state’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padavo campaign.

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party state president Madan Kaushik also felicitated Kataria. Lawmaker Adesh Chauhan has assured of repairing a road leading to Kataria’s house in Haridwar.

