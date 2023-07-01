First NER Vande Bharat Exp reaches Gorakhpur

The rake of the first Vande Bharat Express allotted to North Eastern Railway reached Gorakhpur and is likely to be flagged off by PM Narendra Modi on July 7. The rake reached here on Saturday evening.

According to a proposal of the NER, the train would run between Gorakhpur and Prayagraj via Ayodhya and Lucknow. Railway officials have drafted a timetable of the route and halts of the trains that are likely to be approved by the Railway Board in two days.

Railway authorities have expedited their arrangements for the historic moment in NE Railway history as Narendra Modi will be the first Prime Minister to reach the Gorakhpur Railway station to flag off the train.

Aditya Kumar, divisional railway manager, Lucknow Zone, inspected the venue of the event on Friday evening and held a meeting with Railway officials and discussed each point. Officials said that the programme will be organised at platform number 1.

Chandra Veer Raman, general manager, NE Railway, is likely to carry out the track inspection from Gorakhpur to Ayodhya by Monday.

Special trains for Kanwariyas

In order to cater to the needs of passengers, the NER administration has decided to run Kanwariya special trains from Gorakhpur to Devghar. The special trains will run from July 2 to September 1 in view of the month of Sawan.

Pankaj Kumar, chief public relations officer, NER, confirmed that 13-coach train, 05028 Gorakhpur to Devghar Special, with general and 2nd class coaches, will leave from Gorakhpur at 8 pm from July 2.

In addition, the railways has decided to run special trains from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi from July 5. A train from Gorakhpur to Dehar Bali will also be pressed into service.

