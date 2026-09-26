Varanasi admn gears up for air show

Varanasi district administration started preparations for the air show proposed in Varanasi on October 22, 23, and 25.

Varanasi district administration taking stock of the preparations for the air show in Varanasi on Saturday (HT Photo)

Police commissioner Mohit Agarwal, additional commissioner of police (law and order) Shiv Hari Meena and district magistrate Satyendra Kumar conducted a site inspection regarding preparations for the air show.

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The police commissioner directed that a field inspection of the designated routes, parking, barricading, entry-exit systems, and security plans be conducted before the air show to prevent any disorder during the event.

Officials were directed to ensure the deployment of adequate police personnel at parking sites and to guarantee organised traffic management, a well-organised pass system.

Details regarding parking capacity, entry and exit routes, traffic operations, and the deployment of necessary police personnel were assessed.

The commissioner and the DM also conducted a site inspection of the helipad.

Meanwhile, routes proposed for the movement of VIPs and VVIPs were inspected, and route planning and security arrangements were reviewed.

Police, traffic police, and district administration officials were instructed to work in coordination and re-examine all arrangements prior to the event.