...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Varanasi clears cruise terminal at Samne ghat, aims to transform tourism

The IWAI must pay rent for the prime land in accordance with the prevailing district magistrate (DM) circle rate; otherwise, one full floor of the proposed terminal building will have to be allocated to VNN: Officials

Published on: May 06, 2026 04:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
Advertisement

The executive committee of the Varanasi Nagar Nigam has granted in-principle and conditional consent to allocate two acres of land at Samne Ghat to the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), for constructing a cruise terminal, said Varanasi Nagar Nigam public relations officer Sandeep Srivastava on Tuesday.

It will boost tourist activity across the Ganges and around Samne Ghat, creating new opportunities for local artisans and small-scale traders. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE ONLY)

He added that under the condition, the IWAI must pay rent for the prime land in accordance with the prevailing district magistrate (DM) circle rate; otherwise, one full floor of the proposed terminal building will have to be allocated to the Varanasi Nagar Nigam (VNN). The move is expected to enhance the Corporation’s revenue and support the effective monetisation of government assets.

Moreover, this decision by the VNN is expected not only to establish a structured framework for cruise operations but also to drive a transformative change in Varanasi’s tourism sector and infrastructure, he added.

Srivastava said the project, to be built on two acres (Arazi No. 316/25), is a major step toward transforming Kashi into a global tourist hub. The terminal will boost Ganges-based tourism and ease congestion at the main ghats, where most cruise and boat operations are currently concentrated.

Additionally, within the Cantonment area, work has been proposed for the construction of a watchman’s cabin, restrooms, a submersible pump facility, and a drainage system, at an estimated cost of 44.96 lakh. Furthermore, a parking facility, office rooms, a workshop shed, and other construction works will be undertaken at Parade Kothi at a cost of approximately 1.52 crore.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Varanasi clears cruise terminal at Samne ghat, aims to transform tourism
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Varanasi clears cruise terminal at Samne ghat, aims to transform tourism
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.