Varanasi ESIC Hosp gets oxygen plant from Israel

An oxygen plant from Israel has been set up at ESIC Hospital Varanasi on Monday. NDRF team brought the plant from Delhi to Varanasi and its technical team helped install it here.

The oxygen plant has capacity of producing 500 litres of oxygen per minute. Responsibility to carry the oxygen plant from Delhi to Varanasi was given to NDRF, said NDRF officials in a press statement.

NDRF, Varanasi, Commandant Manoj Kumar Sharma said that the oxygen plant was brought to Varanasi by road and has been set up at ESIC Hospital by technical team of NDRF with the cooperation of hospital management.

The plant will help provide smooth oxygen supply to the patients at the hospital, he added.

NDRF is also carrying out sanitization at various places and helping local administration in its fight against Corona.

