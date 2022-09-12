Varanasi police attaches property of BSP MP

Police Commissionerate Varanasi on Sunday initiated the process to attach property of jailed mafia and BSP MP from Ghosi Atul Rai.

A Satish Ganesh, commissioner of police, Varanasi, said the property attachment process has been initiated under the Gangster Act. As part of this, a huge vacant agricultural plot, at a prime location in Veerpur village under Bhawarkaul police station in Ghazipur has been attached. The plot is valued around ₹60 lakh.

Rai is currently lodged in Naini jail, Prayagraj. He has been here since June 22, 2019 after he surrendered before the court in connection with a rape FIR that was registered against him at the Lanka police station, Varanasi on April 26, 2019. The victim had accused Rai of raping her repeatedly and of threatening her to make private videos of her public on social media.

The girl who lodged the case had died after committing self-immolation along with the prime witness in the case near Supreme Court in Delhi on August 17, 2021.

Rai was subsequently acquitted by Varanasi court on August 6 in this case.