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Varanasi to get 21-km long elevated Varuna corridor, DPR submitted

The DPR for a 21-km elevated road along the Varuna river has been submitted, costing ₹6,000 crore, aimed at easing Varanasi's traffic congestion.

Published on: May 02, 2026 06:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
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The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for 21-kilometre elevated road corridor—to be built along the Varuna river from approximately two kilometres ahead of Harahua to the confluence of the Varuna and Ganga near Namo Ghat—has been submitted to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Varanasi to get 21-km long elevated Varuna corridor, DPR submitted

District magistrate Satyendra Kumar said that the DPR for the elevated road to be built along the Varuna to the Varuna-Ganga confluence point near Namo Ghat has been submitted to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

A senior official said that National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) engineers prepared the DPR.

According to the top official, the project’s estimated cost will be around 6,000 crore. The Varuna elevated corridor will connect National Highway-31 (NH-31) and the Varanasi Ring Road, helping decongest Varanasi city.

Varuna passes through areas including Pratap Patti, Vajidpur, Mansapur Sadar, Hukulganj, and other localities in the city.

This 21-kilometre-long, elevated road will be 4-lane and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will construct it.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Varanasi to get 21-km long elevated Varuna corridor, DPR submitted
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Varanasi to get 21-km long elevated Varuna corridor, DPR submitted
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