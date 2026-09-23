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Varanasi’s BC Sakhis: Banking on change and empowering rural India

According to Srawan Kumar Singh, district mission manager of the UPSRLM in Varanasi, these BC Sakhis have facilitated transactions worth ₹1,165 crore, earning commissions totaling ₹3.364 crore

Published on: Sep 23, 2026, 07:34:10 IST
By Sudhir Kumar, Varanasi
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In Varanasi, 457 local women, all members of self-help groups (SHGs), have earned the title of “BC Sakhis” (Banking Correspondent Friends). They are revolutionising financial inclusion by providing essential banking services from opening accounts to processing transactions in rural pockets across the district.

This initiative is a core component of the “One Gram Panchayat, One BC Sakhi” programme. (HT)
This initiative is a core component of the “One Gram Panchayat, One BC Sakhi” programme. (HT)

According to Srawan Kumar Singh, district mission manager of the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) in Varanasi, these BC Sakhis have facilitated transactions worth 1,165 crore, earning commissions totaling 3.364 crore. This initiative is a core component of the “One Gram Panchayat, One BC Sakhi” programme.

To qualify, candidates must be SHG members, have completed their 12th-grade education, and be between the ages of 18 and 40. Once selected, each member undergoes a six-day residential training program at the Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (RSETI) and must pass the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) examination.

Pawan Kumar Singh, Varanasi’s deputy commissioner (self-employment), notes that these women provide door-to-door banking services in collaboration with the Bank of Baroda. They facilitate over 60 types of services, including account opening, fund transfers, deposits, withdrawals, insurance and lead generation. This initiative saves rural residents time and money by eliminating the need to travel to bank branches, while providing critical assistance to the differently-abled, the elderly and the destitute.

To ensure operational success, the UPSRLM provides a support fund of 75,000 at an annual interest rate of 4%, along with a monthly honorarium of 4,000 for the first six months. The mission’s broader cadre, including Bank Sakhis, Financial Literacy Resource Persons and Bima Sakhis, continues to drive significant economic transformation across rural regions.

“At present, our focus is on the ‘BC Sakhi’ cadre to further revolutionize financial inclusion,” the deputy commissioner added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sudhir Kumar

Sudhir Kumar is a special correspondent in the Varanasi Bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, local issues, social issues, folk culture, Sarnath, Ganga river, crime in and around Varanasi and tribals in Sonbhadra. Sudhir also covers nine districts around Varanasi. He has been working with Hindustan Since 2023. He has reported extensively on politics, elections-State as well as General elections, education, and issues related to boatmen and farmers.

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