Vasai lawyer, teen held for hitting jogger with car, dumping him near ashramshala

A Mira Road-based lawyer, Birendra Mishra and his colleague, Varsha Mishra, 18, have been arrested by Waliv police for allegedly attempting to murder a jogger on Sunday morning.

“Varsha was learning to drive with Mishra near Madhuvan, Vasai (East) when the car hit Indresh Yadav, 24, a resident of Vijay Residency, Fatherwadi, who was jogging at that time. Due to the impact, Yadav fell unconscious, and thinking he was dead, the duo accused picked him up and drove to Sasunavghar on the Vasai highway where they dumped him near an ashramshala and fled,” said Vilas Chowgule, senior inspector, Waliv police station.

“An eyewitness saw the duo dumping Yadav and informed us. The victim was rescued and admitted to Orbit Hospital, Kashimira, with head and spinal injuries. After going through CCTV footage of the area, we identified the car and arrested both the accused under section 307(attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were produced before the Vasai court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody for five days,” said Chowgule.