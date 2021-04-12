Veggie prices begin to rise as wholesalers blame retailers, customers for stockpiling

PUNE The rates of essential items, including vegetables and fruits, have seen a spike despite ample supply. The spike in rates is being attributed to panic buying by customers fearing a lockdown.

“The increase in prices in the wholesale market is only five per cent, but retailers have increased prices and are selling vegetables with a 15 to 20 per cent increase,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Market Yard Commission Agents.

In Pune, larges crowd of vendors and citizens were seen across the city on Monday morning, as markets opened after three days.

“The effect of the two-day closure was seen on Monday, as every day 800 goods’ carriers of vegetables come to Market Yard. This increased to 1,500, so there was a rush. Market Yard will continue to remain closed over the weekends and will remain functional on other days till 6 pm, till April 30. Once further orders come, we will set up a new schedule,” said Madhukar Garad, APMC administrator.

“Prices will increase in a couple of days. Now it has increased by just ₹five. Retailers are taking advantage as they tend to increase rates by 25 per cent and in every locality you will find different rates of vegetables. The fluctuation of prices will be more in green vegetables,” said Kapil Rege, who runs a retail shop selling potatoes and onions.

Bhujbal added, “Most of people purchased extra stocks of vegetables as they were behaving as if lockdown is from tomorrow. Due to fear and panic more people visited Market Yard.”

Pranita Wagh, a housewife from Kothrud, said, “I visited Market Yard as retailers are selling vegetables at very high rates. People are left with no option, but to pay higher prices as all cannot visit Market Yard.”

Bashir Shaikh, a grape vendor, said, “Grapes which were ₹80/kg are now at Rs100/kg. Prices may increase even more.”

Wholesale rates of veggies

At Market Yard on Monday

Potato: ₹16 per kg

Methi: From ₹18/bunch to ₹25

Spinach: From ₹20/bunch to ₹25

Onion: ₹22 per kg

Cucumber: ₹16-20 per kg