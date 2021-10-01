Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vehicular movement resumes through Indo-Nepal border

Khem Prasad Adhikari, in-charge of immigration department at Nepal’s Birganj told mediapersons that entry in Nepal required a slew of formalities, including a negative RT-PCR test report, to be followed
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 10:06 PM IST
Nepalese authorities and security personnel welcome Indian visitors at Shankaracharya gate between Raxaul and Birgan after vehicular movement along the Indo-Nepal border resumed on Friday. (Santosh Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Vehicular movement along the Indo-Nepal border resumed on Friday morning, nearly 18 months after it was suspended following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in March last year.

The development comes days after the Nepalese cabinet gave its nod to the decision.

Confirming the same, Khem Prasad Adhikari, in-charge of immigration department at Nepal’s Birganj told mediapersons that entry in Nepal required a slew of formalities, including a negative RT-PCR test report, to be followed. “A visitor is required to show a negative RT-PCR report, issued not late than 72 hours before entering in Nepal,” said Adhikari.

The Bharat-Nepal Maitri Pul in Raxaul, the main artery connecting national capital New Delhi with Kathmandu, wore a festive look, as a posse of Nepalese nationals and authorities welcomed visitors with garlands at Shankaracharya gate between Raxaul and Birganj.

“Nepalese authorities lent all possible cooperation to ensure our entry into Nepal. We had to go through formalities, both at customs and immigration department, besides a health check-up in Nepal,” said Munesh Ram, a resident of West Champaran district.

India opened its own side of the border on October 22 last after it was sealed in March 2020.

