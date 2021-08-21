Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vet varsity to organise ‘Animal Parasite Awareness Week’ from Aug 23-27

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON AUG 21, 2021 01:23 AM IST
University experts will hold special radio/ TV talks to create awareness regarding the importance of parasitic diseases in livestock rearing. (Representative photo)

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University(GADVASU) is organising ‘Animal Parasite Awareness Week’ from August 23 to 27.

Dr LD Singla, head of the department of veterinary parasitology, informed that control measures employed to combat parasitic diseases are costly, often time-consuming, and may result in the development of resistance to the drugs used to control them.

He said that many farmers are not even aware of the impact of parasitic diseases on the dairy sector and the hot spots of the year during which the infections/infestations flare up and cause damage. All these circumstances frequently lead to huge economic losses in terms of mortality, lower production, and even reproductive failures.

He informed that articles and news stories on management and control of parasitic infections will be published in newspapers during the awareness week.

University experts will hold special radio/ TV talks to create awareness regarding the importance of parasitic diseases in livestock rearing. A workshop will be organised at the campus as well as outstations for farmers, scientists, veterinary officers, extension specialists, and students.

Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh said this programme will certainly create awareness among livestock farmers, veterinarians, and extension personnel.

