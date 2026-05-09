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Veteran activist, educator Asha Mishra passes away at 78; tributes pour in

A teacher by profession with a strong association with the progressive women’s movement, she was former state president of the National Federation of Indian Women

Published on: May 09, 2026 01:01 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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LUCKNOW Asha Mishra, a stalwart of the progressive women’s movement and mother of editor and senior journalist, Pranshu Mishra, passed away on Friday morning. She was 78. She is survived by her husband and two sons.

Asha Mishra was a staunch leader advocating for the rights of the poor, the oppressed, women and other marginalised sections of society. (File Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended deep condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the peace for the departed soul.

A teacher by profession with a strong association with the progressive women’s movement, Asha Mishra was former state president of the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), active member of the teachers’ union and a staunch leader advocating for the rights of the poor, the oppressed, women and other marginalised sections of society.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, union minister and BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary, MLA Pankaj Singh, Congress leaders Virendra Madan and Anshu Awasthi, Mukesh Bahadur Singh of Indo American Chamber of Commerce along with his wife Reena Singh, district magistrate Vishak G, former LU vice chancellor Prof Roop Rekha Verma, Madhu Garg of AIDWA, Rakesh of IPTA, social activists Kanti Mishra, Naish Hasan, Deepak Kabir, Tahira Hasan, Seema Rana paid their last respects to the departed soul.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Veteran activist, educator Asha Mishra passes away at 78; tributes pour in
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Veteran activist, educator Asha Mishra passes away at 78; tributes pour in
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